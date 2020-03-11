Ajo LP Buys 86,785 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.46% of NorthWestern worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NWE opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.25%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

