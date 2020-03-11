Ajo LP Buys Shares of 308,330 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.32% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after acquiring an additional 606,934 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,047,000 after acquiring an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,630 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 888.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

