Ajo LP Decreases Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Ajo LP lowered its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,241 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.86% of Amc Networks worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.