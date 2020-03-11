Ajo LP Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Ajo LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 288,866 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.61% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

