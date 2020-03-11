Ajo LP Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ajo LP grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

