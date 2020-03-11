Ajo LP Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 418.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.32% of Amkor Technology worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 272,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

