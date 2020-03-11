Ajo LP Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,293 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.53% of Atkore International Group worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

