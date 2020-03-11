Ajo LP Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ajo LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 231.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.09 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

