Ajo LP Has $15.87 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240,893 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

TDY opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.84 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

