Ajo LP Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Paychex by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $19,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

