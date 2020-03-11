Ajo LP Increases Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.41% of Brighthouse Financial worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.83. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

