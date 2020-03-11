Ajo LP Increases Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 951.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,589 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.