Ajo LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ajo LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

