Ajo LP Invests $15.83 Million in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Ajo LP bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 688,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vistra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of VST opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.