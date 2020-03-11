Ajo LP Invests $20.59 Million in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,588,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.45 and its 200 day moving average is $414.42. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.