Ajo LP Lowers Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Ajo LP lessened its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,400 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.25% of H & R Block worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 1,249,700 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after buying an additional 1,084,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after buying an additional 569,476 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

