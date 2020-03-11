Ajo LP Makes New $17.91 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603,673 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,000. Ajo LP owned 0.51% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,118 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,976 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,533 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -302.75 and a beta of 1.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.