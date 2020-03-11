Ajo LP Makes New $21.52 Million Investment in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434,825 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.49% of Dicks Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 256.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

DKS stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.