Ajo LP Purchases 22,702 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Ajo LP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.51% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

