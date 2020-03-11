Ajo LP Purchases 425,064 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Ajo LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1,467.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,064 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 219,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,088,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,368 shares of company stock valued at $570,846 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.62.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.