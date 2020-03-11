Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 109,515 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

