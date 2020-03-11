Ajo LP Raises Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Ajo LP grew its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521,845 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.69% of Retail Properties of America worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.