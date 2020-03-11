Ajo LP Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Ajo LP lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,947 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

