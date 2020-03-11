Ajo LP Reduces Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.30% of NewMarket worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $417.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $381.29 and a 52-week high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

