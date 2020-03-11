Ajo LP Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,077 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Citigroup dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

