Ajo LP Sells 158,114 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Ajo LP lessened its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,114 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.33% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of PDM opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

