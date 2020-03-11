Ajo LP Sells 2,222,472 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,222,472 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.41% of Teradata worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

