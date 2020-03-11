Ajo LP Sells 2,707 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.09% of Entergy worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

