Ajo LP Sells 2,870 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.46% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSIT stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

