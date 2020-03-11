Ajo LP Sells 86,422 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Ajo LP cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,422 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.95% of Warrior Met Coal worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

