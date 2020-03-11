Ajo LP Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

