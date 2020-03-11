Ajo LP Trims Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,244 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.35% of Silgan worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

