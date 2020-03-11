Ajo LP Trims Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after buying an additional 584,259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after buying an additional 229,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $10,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

