Ajo LP Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,900,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,353,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8,738.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

