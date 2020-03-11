Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to report $670.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.80 million. Allegion posted sales of $655.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 70,371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

