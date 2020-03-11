Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,275.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,437.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,323.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.