AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 99,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,568. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

