AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

MO stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

