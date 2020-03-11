AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,894,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

VRSK stock opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.