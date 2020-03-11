AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,700 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 5,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.