AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $105.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

