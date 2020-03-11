AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.