AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 351,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 313,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.