AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

