AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,971 shares of company stock valued at $26,242,369. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

