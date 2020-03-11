AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $407,750 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

