AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,062,987.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 928,409 shares of company stock worth $120,553,662 and sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.