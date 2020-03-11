AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,341,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.61 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

