AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 242.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $10,637,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

