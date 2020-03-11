AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

